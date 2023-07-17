HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Dubois County 4-H fair will kick off today July 17, and will continue through July 22. The fair will start with animal shows, caricature artists, and a magic show.

The fair will also feature plenty of events, food and fun for the whole family. Some stand out events of this year’s fair will be a garden tractor pull, hay toss competition, a fishing contest, live music, antique and farm stock tractor pulls and much more.

For more information about this year’s fair, and to view the full schedule visit the Dubois County Fairgrounds Facebook page.