HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Addison, the dog who spent over a year and a half at the Dubois County Humane Society, has finally been adopted.

Addison spent 543 days at the shelter while waiting for her forever home.

Addison had a sponsored adoption, which eliminated the adoption fee.

If you are looking to adopt an animal, you can go to the link below.

