HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Dubois County Museum in Jasper is inviting youngsters to come in their Halloween costumes to participate in the museum’s Spooky Streets night on October 19.

The Spooky Streets night will begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m. Museum volunteers have transformed Main Street in the museum into a dim lite alleyway where costumed children can pass through and shop owners may poke out their heads as they try to guard their shops.

The evening is free of cost, but to offset the cost of candy and treat prices visitors are asked to make a donation to the museum. The first 100 children exiting the lobby will also receive a bag of goodies.