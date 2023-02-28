EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Petersburg woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury on fifteen counts of wire fraud. 47-year-old Ellen L. Corn allegedly embezzled over $156,000 from a Dubois County nonprofit organization that facilitates a youth mentoring program.

According to court documents, Corn acted as the Executive Director for the nonprofit from March 2017 through August 2022. During her employment, she had various financial responsibilities, including entering all income and expenses into the organization’s accounting software.

Corn allegedly used an organizational credit care for more than $156,000 in unauthorized personal expenses. She attempted to hide her purchases by not entering them into the accounting software. Corn allegedly used the credit card to purchase goods and services from various businesses, and make payments to colleges.

Additionally, Corn allegedly made electronic payments from the organization’s business PayPal account to her personal PayPal account using the credit card. Once the funds appeared in her PayPal account, she transferred them to her personal checking account.

If Corn is convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.