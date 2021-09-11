Dubois County teenager dies after car wreck near Huntingburg

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dubois County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday night.

Troopers were sent to the crash on U.S. 231 at County Road 1100 South around 10 p.m.

Authorities say a BMW was speeding and slid sideways into the path of a Hyundai Santa Fe. The BMW flipped into a yard. A third vehicle also hit the Santa Fe. 

The coroner said 18-year-old Nicholas McKown of Holland was a passenger in the BMW. Troopers said he died at the scene.

No one else was seriously injured.

The crash is still under investigation and drug and alcohol tests are pending.

