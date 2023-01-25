DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says an early Monday morning traffic stop led to a high-speed chase and brought about the arrest of a man with multiple felony charges.

Officials say Leonel Hernandez, 31, of Huntingburg, was arrested on South 750 West after a deputy saw a blue pickup truck cross over the double yellow lines multiple times The deputy allegedly tried to pull the driver over, but he did not stop and kept swerving all over the road, driving what deputies say was “way under the speed limit.”

Reports say more deputies were dispatched to help stop the truck when it started to pick up speed, traveling west on Old Road 64 when he came to the intersection of State Road 161 and Old Road 64 where Deputy Kyle Eckert was waiting. Officials say Deputy Eckert was standing in the eastbound lane of SR 161 getting ready to deploy stop sticks, when the truck “made an abrupt change in direction” towards the deputy. According to authorities, Deputy Eckert was able to get out of the way in time as the truck continued on Old Road 64

The truck came to a stop shortly after, deputies say, and shut off its lights. The two passengers, Hernandez and an unidentified female were detained and questioned. The female was later released from the scene after being questioned.

According to reports, deputies found a glass jar with methamphetamine in Hernandez’s pocket. A search of his car revealed two more jars of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a treasure box with marijuana.

Deputies say Hernandez told them that he and the female were coming from a local restaurant where he had smoked meth out of a glass pipe. The investigation shows Hernandez had been driving under the speed limit to try to find a bag of meth that was tossed out of the truck window.

Reports say a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue was found at the restaurant and a search warrant of Hernandez’s house located a syringe with a large amount of unidentified white powder.

Officials say a total of 50.6 grams of methamphetamine and a .4 gram of marijuana were found.

Hernandez is being held on the following charges: