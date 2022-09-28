PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) – Duke Energy has committed to contribute $20,000 to the city of Princeton to build an open-air shelter at Lincoln Park. The structure will stand 36 feet wide and 36 feet long.

“Duke Energy proves once again they are a valuable community partner by helping with our community vision of an all-inclusive structure at Lincoln Park,” said Greg Wright, mayor of Princeton. “Councilman Jan Ballard has been passionate about this project for his neighborhood with a goal of it being completed by late 2022. The city of Princeton truly appreciates Duke Energy’s contributions, as well as their offer of volunteer workdays. They truly are good neighbors!”

The reason for building the shelter is to provide locals with an area for events like parties and family reunions. The shelter will be located at the former site of Lincoln High School, famously known for being segregated before it was integrated in the 1950s and torn down in the 1970s, as well as several notable African American alumni.

“Duke Energy strives to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve,” said Government and Community Relations Manager, Kurt Phegley. “This project aims to foster what community is really all about – providing a venue for friends, families and neighbors to gather and celebrate, while also paying tribute to our history.”

There are currently plans in motion to apply for an Indiana State Historical Marker through the Indiana Historical Bureau.