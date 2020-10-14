Dunkin’ amps up the heat with the new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut

CANTON, Mass. (NewsNation Now) — Dunkin’ is bringing a little sweet and heat with their newest donut – just in time for Halloween.

The new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is a classic yeast donut, with a strawberry flavored icing that features a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper. It’s topped off with red sugar for a sizzling look.

It may look sweet and unassuming but expect some heat with each bite. The donut hits stores Oct. 14 and is available until December so embrace your spicy side for the month.

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day,” according to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’. “With our scary-good lineup of the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits, and fan-favorite Spider Donut, Dunkin’ is here to help our guests keep their Halloween spirit alive this season.”

Dunkin’

Also coming back just in time for spooky season is the creepy-crawly Spider Donut. The donut features a classic ring donut with orange icing, topped with a glazed chocolate munchkin donut hole treat, chocolate drizzle for the spider legs, and white icing for the eyes.