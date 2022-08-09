SPRINGFIELD, IL (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said Tuesday he “feels certain” that the FBI had all the information they needed to raid former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

“I was stunned by the disclosure that the FBI had raided former President Trump’s residence,” Durbin (D-Illinois) said in Springfield Tuesday. “I feel certain not knowing any details directly, that they wouldn’t have taken such a historic monumental step without thoughtful consideration and checking all the boxes. What it means I can’t say in terms of what they are investigating or his liability for anything at this point, but it sounds as if they follow the book, every single line of it.”

Durbin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he was not briefed on any of the details of the raid. He said he does not know any information about why the raid took place or what the FBI was looking for.

The FBI conducted the raid Monday after securing a search warrant from a judge. In order to get that warrant, the FBI needed to demonstrate probable cause supporting their suspicion of criminal activity.