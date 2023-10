HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to the Owners of Eagle Flight Academy, their website was hacked and they are not closing.

A post was made on the Flight Academy’s Facebook stating “We are sorry to say that our business will be CLOSING soon.”, but no specific reasoning was given for the announcement.

Eagle Flight Academy is the instructional facility associated with the plane crash in late September that killed two people while attempting to return to Owensboro from Bowling Green.