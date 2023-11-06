OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, The East Gibson Fire Territory says they were alerted of a structure fire near South State Road 57.

Neighbors nearby say it was difficult to decipher what was unfolding, when they heard the sirens and saw flashing lights as agencies responded to the scene.

“Upon arrival all the subjects were out of the house we did have 2 subjects that were airlifted,” said Chris Duncan, the Chief of the East Gibson Fire Territory.

A 3-year-old and a 40-year-old were then flown to hospitals to be treated for injuries. Officials say one was flown to Vanderbilt and the other to Louisville.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. The Oakland City Fire Department, Barton Township Fire Territory and the Petersburg Fire Department say it’s out of their hands.

“The fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office and that’s about all we have right now,” said Duncan.

As the day has progressed, neighbors share the family has spent time away from the home as it is being scheduled to undergo a safety inspection.

They say a mother is being treated for her own minor burns as she awaits news of how her family is doing.