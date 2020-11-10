Early results look good in Pfizer COVID vaccine trial, what does that mean?

With the announcement of a coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer getting good results in trials, then followed by news that the FDA is allowing emergency use of the first antibody drug to fight COVID-19, there is a lot of excitement that we may finally be turning the corner on this pandemic.
To put this into perspective, Shelley Kirk talked with Thomas Dyzynski, Director of epidemiology education at IUPUI.
(This story was originally published on Nov. 10, 2020)\
LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
