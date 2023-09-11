HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The East Gibson School Corporation appointed a new interim superintendent Monday night.

Richard Rutherford was hired as the interim superintendent during a school board meeting.

James Wilson, the previous superintendent, resigned last month.

Rutherford has been a superintendent for a couple of school corporations. In 2022, Rutherford was not renewed to stay on as the superintendent for South Spencer Schools.

Rutherford was recently fired from Salem Community Schools as their superintendent while he was under an investigation.