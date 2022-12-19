OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – East Gibson School Corporation voted on Monday night to close Francisco Elementary School.

According to our reporter, the corporation is opting to restructure schools. Elementary schools will now be Kindergarten to 5th grade. Grade 6 to 8 will go to middle school.

James Wilson, the Superintendent, says the school board has been working on this for a year.

“One of the hardest things that you do as a school board member in a small community is close a building. We’ve been losing students for years.”

Wilson says the education fund is dependent on the number of students they have in the school which makes it hard to offer competitive pay and benefits.

