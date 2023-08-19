HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – James Allen Wilson, superintendent of the East Gibson School District, was arrested early Saturday morning in Vanderburgh County for allegedly operating while intoxicated.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Wilson, 55, was booked at 5:34 a.m.

According to an affidavit, deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at 2:38 a.m. early Saturday morning.

When questioned, Wilson allegedly said he was driving south on Old State Road 57 when he dropped his soft drink. Wilson said he was reaching around for it and took his eyes off the road, going into the ditch.

Authorities state deputies observed Wilson talking very slow and appearing very tired. Wilson claimed he doesn’t drink and stated he takes Lexapro and has not taken anything since yesterday morning.

Deputies also observed Wilson had unsteady balance and poor dexterity. Wilson stated he was going through major personal issues with work and family and was very depressed. He claimed he has not slept in three to four days.

After performing several tests and a portable breath test revealed a .000 reading, a SOTOXA test was performed, and results were positive for depressants and stimulants. Wilson also allegedly told deputies he was also prescribed Adderall.

A blood draw was also completed, and results are pending.

Wilson was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on two charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with one endangerment charge.

This arrest comes just days after social media posts have circulated claiming Wilson was barred from school property, capping a tumultuous week for the district. On Thursday, August 17, Eyewitness News tried to contact the district about questions regarding Wilson, but officials were tight-lipped, leaving parents frustrated about the lack of answers.