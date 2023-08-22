HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson appeared in a Vanderburgh County Court this morning.

Wilson was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, after his vehicle went in a ditch on Saturday.

He was then arrested after authorities say he failed to show up for his court hearing Monday.

At today’s hearing, a judge ordered conditions for Wilson’s release including that he is not allowed to drive, consume alcohol, and not take medication without a valid prescription.

Wilson has been placed on administrative leave by the East Gibson School District, according to the district’s lawyer.

Wilson is expected back in court tomorrow.