HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – East Heights Elementary reached out to Eyewitness News with information about the events that occurred on Thursday night.

Parents of East Heights Elementary found pain-relief and antacid in their children’s candy bags after the Trunk or Treat at the school. School officials say the medicine was a part of a science experiment.

According to Megan Mortis, the Director of Public Information for Henderson County Schools, the medicine was not intended to end up inside children’s candy bags, but rather, in the hands of their parents.

School officials say this piece of paper was meant to be handed out with the medicine, explaining the STEM challenge, ghost rockets experiment, meant to be supervised by parents.

Mortis shared the following Parentlink phone call that the principal shared with families on Thursday night after the incident to clear everything up.

“East Heights Parents, this is Mrs. Odom, Principal at East Heights. Tonight, at our Family Reading Night, science experiment kits that contained 2 effervescent antacid/pain relief tablets were given out to our families. These were given out at the registration table to parents as they signed in – in a Ziplock bag inside of a Halloween bag. Parents were told there was a science experiment in the bag; however, it was placed in a bag that students later used to collect treats. It was not our intent to provide students with anything that could be harmful or dangerous if misused. The intention was for students to have adult supervision with this science experiment at home. Thank you for your understanding and I hope that this call provides clarity about this situation. Have a good evening.”

The school ended the call by apologizing for the mishap. This serves as a good reminder for parents to check their kid’s Halloween candy before they can eat it to keep them safe.