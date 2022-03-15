HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Easter Bunny has organized his own egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will bring back the in-person Easter Egg Hunt at Community Park this spring but he has also organized the Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt that he invented during the pandemic.

Twenty-eight rather large pictures of Easter eggs have been placed all around Henderson in the windows of local government offices and other city facilities, including local parks. Mr. E. Bunny arranged them so they are easy to see from a car.

Scavenger hunters will not have to go inside any business to find them. Mr. E. Bunny does encourage scavenger hunters to take a walk to find some of them since spring weather is starting to arrive.

He also redecorated the Christmas tree in the Park Post Office Building with an Easter vibe to collect the Scavenger Hunt entries. It is located in Central Park along the Main Street sidewalk.

Mr. Bunny has left the City Parks & Recreation Department in charge of the scavenger hunt. The Parks Department has created an official form for recording the number of each egg and where it was discovered.

Paper copies can be picked up at:

Henderson Welcome Center, 101 N. Water St., in the information box next to the front door.

The Perch, in the Games box.

Parks & Recreation Office, 920 Madison St., during business hours.

Hunters need to make sure their name and phone number are printed on the form and all the blanks are filled in with number/location of each egg.

Finished entry forms can be placed in Mr. E. Bunny`s Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Mailbox in Central Park. All entries must be in by April 14.

The in-person Easter Egg Hunt at Community Park will take place at 10 a.m. on April 9 for ages 3-10. Participants should arrive about 15 minutes before the starting horn sounds.

Please call the Parks & Recreation Department at (270) 831-1274 for any questions. Check out the CityOfHendersonKy.org website for more information.