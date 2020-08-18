Easterseals adds HOPE days for “Cool Car, Cold Cash” fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Easterseals Rehabilitation Center has announced a new incentive to sell all remaining tickets “Cool Car, Cold Cash” Raffle sponsored by Old National Bank before the grand prize drawing.

Anyone who purchases a ticket for the raffle Tuesday August 18th and says the word “HOPE” by 5 p.m. will be entered to win five extra tickets for the grand prize drawing.

Tickets are $50 each or three for $100.

Easterseals tells Eyewitness News money generated from ticket sales will fund therapy for local children and adults with disabilities.

New for 2020, the grand prize winner will be offered the choice of three prizes: a new 2020 Nissan Versa or a 24-month lease on a new 2020 Nissan Rogue or $15,000 cash. The raffle will also award a $5,000 second prize and a $1,000 third prize.

The goal is to sell all 3,000 tickets.

Easterseals offers a few options to purchase tickets:

Call 812-474-2348 or 812-437-2607 to pay directly from checking or savings account or debit card (NO credit cards).

Visit the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center*, 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, IN, 47714

to pay with cash, check or debit card (NO credit cards; *please call ahead to understand COVID-19 precautions).

