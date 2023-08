HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In a press conference earlier today, the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center launched a multi-million-dollar public fundraising campaign to sustain and expand its psychology services for area children and families.

The Ensuring the Future campaign goal is $5 million, and over 75% of that amount has been raised. Easterseals is asking the rest of the community to give so the final goal can be reached.

To donate you can visit this link. You can also call 812-573-1083.