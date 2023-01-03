VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Commissioners from the Vanderburgh County Board visited Easterseals Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday and presented $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Easterseals President and CEO, Kelly Schneider.

Officials say:

“Vanderburgh County is distributing a portion of its ARPA funds to specific qualifying nonprofits as part of the U.S. Treasury’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Program. Recipient organizations, including the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, experienced decreased revenues, increased costs, and/or a growing need for services as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic health emergency.”

Easterseals says it will use the funding for mental health which has significantly declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will be used to sustain and expand its psychology services.

“We continue to see the direct impact of Covid, particularly as it relates to the increased need for mental health services,” said Easterseals President/CEO Kelly Schneider. “Referrals continue to increase. In response, Easterseals continues to expand its Department of Psychology and Wellness to ensure that all children, regardless of insurance type or family income, have access to the highest quality psychological testing and follow-up services. This funding will enable us to continue to provide services to vulnerable children in Vanderburgh County.”