HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- ‘iCan Bike’ is a workshop being presented by the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center from June 5 to June 9 at the National Guard Armory in Evansville. Through this workshop, a total of 30 local children and youth with disabilities are attending ‘bike camp’ which consists of daily 75 minute training sessions.

During ‘iCan Bike’, individuals with disabilities ages 8 and up learn to ride a bicycle for the first time using a series specially adapted bikes. Therapists and volunteers accompany each participant in one-on-one sessions to help them learn.

As bikers develop balance, coordination and confidence, they move on to bikes with fewer adaptations. By the end of the five-day training, most participants are successfully riding a regular bicycle without the need for training wheels or assistance.

For more information about the iCan Bike program, visit icanshine.org.