HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) — The 2023 Easterseals Telethon was held from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

This was the 46th consecutive year ABC 25/CW7 aired the live telethon. Members of the Eyewitness News team hosted the broadcast live from Easterseals encouraging members of the community to donate to help change lives.

After 14 hours of the telethon, the total amount of money raised was $936,339.

The money raised will help fund therapy sessions and other services that Easterseals provides.