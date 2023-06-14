HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be honored by the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center at their 2023 Tribute event. The event will take place on June 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food, beer and wine, a silent auction and wine pull.

Mayor Winnecke has been a key figure in helping the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center achieve their goal of making a difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities. Mayor Winnecke previously served as an Easterseals Board Member before serving as Mayor.

The Tribute event will take place at the Crescent Room, Easterseals Early Learning Center, 621 South Cullen Avenue in Evansville.