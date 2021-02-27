ECHO Housing employee arrested for manufacturing meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville say an employee at ECHO Housing has been arrested for manufacturing meth.
Police say the program director called police after he found components of a meth lab in the building on Baker Avenue.
Another employee says they also found a meth pipe, pill grinder, and pseudoephedrine pills.
Police say they found supplies used to make meth, including 6 one-pot meth labs.
Officers arrested 59-year-old Mark Nuckolls. They say he admitted to making meth Friday morning.
Police say he also explained to them how he made the meth.