ECHO Housing employee arrested for manufacturing meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville say an employee at ECHO Housing has been arrested for manufacturing meth.

Police say the program director called police after he found components of a meth lab in the building on Baker Avenue.

Another employee says they also found a meth pipe, pill grinder, and pseudoephedrine pills.

Police say they found supplies used to make meth, including 6 one-pot meth labs.

Officers arrested 59-year-old Mark Nuckolls. They say he admitted to making meth Friday morning.

Police say he also explained to them how he made the meth.

