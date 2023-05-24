HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Echo Housing, a low-income housing program in Evansville, hosted its groundbreaking ceremony for “The Promise Home.”

Located on Read Street near downtown Evansville, this building will have 27 one-bedroom units of permanent supportive housing geared towards creating housing stability for the chronically homeless.

CEO of Echo Housing, Savannah Wodd, says the idea was born a few years ago, but COVID delayed the build.

“Personally, this is my first development, this is my first groundbreaking, and I am absolutely thrilled to see, you know, kind of from the initial conception, the idea all the way to the final finished structure and the ribbon cutting hopefully this time next year. I have a huge passion for the mission of Echo Housing and serving the most vulnerable in the community. “

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke participated in the groundbreaking ceremony, showing his support for the mission.



Services such as on-site case management will be available to residents in hopes of providing housing stability.