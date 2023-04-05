HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Skate into Spring Break at the Edge Ice Center! The ice center will be offering public skate sessions on April 5 and 6 from 1-3:30 p.m. with special pricing at $3 per person. The fee includes admission and skate rental. Edge will also offer public skating sessions on Friday from7:30-10 p.m. for $7 per person, Saturday from 7-9:30 p.m. for $7 per person, and Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 1-3:30 p.m. for $6 per person.

Parents and guardians who do not plan to skate must purchase a $2 spectator ticket. All patrons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years or older at all times. To purchase tickets, or get more information on all that Edge Ice Center offers, call 270-687-8720 or visit the Owensboro Parks and Recreation website.

The Edge Ice Center is located at 1400 Hickman Avenue in Owensboro, Ky.