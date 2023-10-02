HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Eduardo Chavez, a distinguished director, speaker, podcast host and activist grandson of legendary civil rights activist, Cesar Chavez will visit the University of Evansville on October 2.

UE will host a screening of “Hailing Cesar” a documentary directed by and featuring Eduardo Chavez. The screening will begin at 5:00 p.m. in Eykamp Hall in the Ridgeway University Center, and following the screening there will be an engaging Q&A session with Eduardo Chavez himself.