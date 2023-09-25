HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Edwards County Paint Out art show and sale is going on today, hosted by the Albion Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Paint Out event will feature a number of local and national artists, who will be painting and drawing scenes throughout Edwards County. After finishing their artwork, artists will hold an exhibition show and sale at the Country Financial hall at the Edwards County Fairgrounds on September 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. central time.

The public is invited to view, purchase, and vote on paintings of scenes from Edwards County by these top artists, with awards going to the winners of their respective divisions.

To learn more about the the Paint Out event and to read artist biographies, visit the Edwards County Paint Out Facebook Page.