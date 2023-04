HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An Edwards County man is sentenced to 70 years behind bars.

Steven S. Schmittler was convicted on charges of murder, aggravated battery, discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Schmittler was charged in November in connection with the shooting death of Tommy Burns at a home in Grayville.

Arguments were made and considered at the hearing. Two victim impact statements were also read during the sentencing.