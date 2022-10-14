EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department battled a fire on the west side of Evansville on Friday night.

Reports say the fire started at 8 p.m. in the 1400 block Cumberland Avenue. EFD posted on social media asking the public to avoid the area as it will be congested as they are fighting this fire.

According to Mike Larson, the EFD division chief, the home was vacant with no signs of an explosion, but the back side of the house did suffer significant damage from heavy flames. Additional reports from our team say the neighbor’s home had minor damage from the heat.

We are sending a crew to the scene to learn more information.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.