EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the recent severe weather that caused a lot of damage to trees and power lines, Evansville Fire Department (EFD) shared some tips to help keep the public safe around power lines at all times.

EFD says to use always use caution around downed power lines. Avoid approaching it and treat all lines as if they are live because a live line can be deadly and can energize the ground up to 35 feet away or more in wet conditions.

Never try to drive over a downed line or anything that is in contact with them. EFD says don’t try to move them either. The best course of action is to call 911 to report it.

If a vehicle makes contact with a power line or utility pole, stay away at least 35 feet and call 911. Tell others to stay away as well. If you are in the vehicle, stay inside unless you see fire or smoke and wait for help.

However if there is fire or smoke, EFD recommends the following: