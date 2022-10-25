EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department announced it is hosting a Community Open House on October 29 and November 5 at 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The October 29 open house will be held at the Evansville Fire Administration located at 550 SE 8th Street. The November 5 open house will be held at Station 16 located at 2801 Washington Avenue.

Officials say to expect two days of family fun. There will be snacks, treats, family activities as well as live demonstrations and fire safety tips.

Halloween costumes are encouraged for all. EFD say State Farm, a National Partnership of Fire Prevention Safety, the American Red Cross and Donut Bank are all sponsoring this event.