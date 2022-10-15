EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department provided an update on the house fire that happened on Friday night in the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Reports say neighbors called 911 after hearing an explosion. EFD says the back of the house was fully involved with heavy flames. According to the authorities, the fire was fully extinguished after an hour.

Officials say no injuries were reported as the home was under renovation and was vacant at the time of the fire and explosion. Investigators have not found the source of the explosion yet but at this time, suspect the house was set on fire.

The investigation is ongoing, and a cause has not been determined yet.