EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the 1000 block of Harriet Street. According to a police report, the fire started early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the home was abandoned, but was possibly occupied by homeless people. A neighbor told firefighters they saw a man wrapped in a blanked standing by the front door shortly before the fire started, but he had left before fire crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

