EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to the Arrowhead Motel after a report of a fire in one of the rooms.

This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Guests reported smoke in one of the rooms.

Firefighters arrived and began searching for the source. They spent quite a bit of time on the roof, but no cause was given.

However, it was determined two rooms were no longer usable. Those guests received assistance with another place to stay.

No injuries were reported.