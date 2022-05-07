EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) responded to a kitchen fire reported by neighbors at the 1700 block of E. Illinois St. around 7 a.m. on May 7.

One neighbor went into the house to check on the resident. The resident was found in the living room and pulled outside before EFD arrived.

Firefighters arrived to see the heavy black smoke visible from the home. An aggressive interior attack by firefighters located the fire in the kitchen and the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen with smoke damage throughout the home. The resident will be displaced due to the damage to the house authorities say.

Officials say that the resident was treated and transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire cause is under investigation but does appear to be accidental according to EFD.