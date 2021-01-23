EFD: One person hospitalized after Covert Ave. fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in the 1100 block of Covert Avenue on Saturday morning.

Fire officials say a fish tank exploded from the heat and one person was injured fighting the fire and cut her feet on broken glass. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters say they think the fire started from a power-strip.

Officials say that two people who were displaced are being helped out by the Red Cross.

Investigators say the fire is considered accidental.

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)