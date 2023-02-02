EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Evansville fire fighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dexter avenue following reports of a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the back of the home.

It took firefighters about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators say the fire was contained to a bedroom, but the cause has yet to be determined.

The family in the home was able to get out safely and there were no injuries. They are now receiving assistance for temporary housing.