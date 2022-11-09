Many modern homes have at least one outlet that is controlled by a light switch. Ensure that you plug your lamp into that outlet for easy access.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Did you know extension cords account for the greatest share of home fires involving cords or plugs, with 57% of the fire total? The Evansville Fire Department shared more statistics like this along with fire prevention tip on social media on Wednesday.

Fire officials say, “Electricity helps make our lives easier but there are times when we can take its power and its potential for fire-related hazards for granted.” All electrical work should be handled ONLY by a qualified electrician. Some communities even require that a person doing electrical work have a license.

Here are EFD’s Electrical Hazard Tips:

When buying, selling or renovating a home, have your home electrical system inspected by a qualified professional.

Keep lamps, light fixtures, and lightbulbs away from anything that can burn including furniture, bedding, curtains, clothing and flammable or combustible gases and liquids.

Be sure to use light bulbs that match the recommended wattage on the lamp or fixture.

In the event a fuse blows, or a circuit breaker trips, have a qualified electrician inspect and fix it before turning the breaker back on or replacing the fuse.

Install tamper-resistant receptacles where needed in your home. Where they are not installed, install new protective outlet covers which do not allow a child to insert an object into the wall outlet.

Fire Statistic: The bedroom was the leading area of origin for home fire involving lamps, light fixtures and bulbs with 22% of the total.

Major appliances like refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers, should always be plugged directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord with a major appliance as it can easily overheat and start a fire.

Plug small appliances directly into the wall and unplug them when not in use.

Plug window air conditioners directly into the wall outlet only.

Only buy appliances that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory

Check electrical cords often and throw away damaged ones. Don’t try to repair them.

Avoid putting cords where they may be damaged (examples: under rugs, across doorways etc.)

Use surge protectors or power strips that have internal overload protection and are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

Only use extension cords as a temporary use. Have a qualified electrician determine if additional circuits or wall outlets are needed.

Replace wall outlets if plugs don’t fit snugly or the wall outlet doesn’t accept plugs with one blade larger than the other.

All wall outlets and switches should be covered with wall plates to prevent shocks.

Keep all outside ladders at least 10 feet away from overhead powerlines and only use wood or fiberglass ladders.

Fire Statistic: Between 2010 and 2014, U.S. municipal fire departments responded to an average or 45,210 home structure fires involving electrical failure or malfunction. Those fires caused annual averages of 420 civilian deaths, 1,370 civilian injuries and $1.4 billion in direct property damages.

NEVER touch a powerline, always assume they are live and will electrocute you.

Report downed powerlines to authorities

Before doing any digging, call 8-1-1 ‘call before you dig’ number to identify underground power lines and have them marked.

When in Doubt… Call an Electrician for:

Recurring problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers

A tingling feeling when you touch an electrical appliance

Discolored or warm wall outlets or switches

A burning smell or rubbery odor coming from an appliance

Flickering lights

Sparks from a wall outlet

Cracked or broken wall outlets

Installing Arc Fault Circuit Interrupters (AFCIs) and Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs)

More electric safety tips can be found here and here.