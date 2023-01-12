EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters were once again called to a working warehouse fire in the 1400 block of Garvin Street on January 12.

Reports say the warehouse is the same one that caught fire on December 31 and burned into the new year. According to the Evansville Fire Department, neighbors reported the fire after smelling smoke.

Fire officials say that with the high amount of wind Evansville has had lately, the wind found a tunnel right to a hot spot. From there a six-by-six area caught flame again. EFD says this is not an unusual thing to happen especially with the high wind speeds and debris, however it is odd that it happened this late after the fire was originally extinguished.

The fire has been put out.

This story will be updated.