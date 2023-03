HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Parks board voted to seek bids for the demolition of Lloyd Pool Wednesday.

No announcement or official date has been set for the pool to be demolished or what to do with the space once the pool is removed. The decision to remove the pool was made after the Aquatic Center was built and upkeep became too expensive to maintain.

The board is expected to vote on the bids during their next meeting.