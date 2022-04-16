OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A local farm market is hosting an afternoon of egg-ceptional fun! Trunnell’s Farm Market is hosting ‘Egg-ceptional Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Fun’ on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Utica location.

Tickets are $14.99 for ages 13 months – 17 year-olds and $10.99 for adults. Ages 12 months and under have free admission. Tickets are cheaper online.

The egg hunt will feature non-stop egg hunts with prize packs for kiddos, a meet-and-greet with the Easter bunny with photo opportunities and lots of bunnies.

Attendees need to remember to bring their Easter basket and camera.

More information can be found at https://trunnellsfarmmarket.ticketspice.com/2022-egg-ceptional-kids-easter-egg-hunt-at-trunnells.