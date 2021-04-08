Elastec offering limited number of vinyl sleeve to trap debris in waterway

Carmi, Ill (WEHT) – Elastec is donating a limited number of Bottle Booms to individuals or groups to help collect trash. Bottle Boom is a vinyl sleeve that can be filled with collected litter bottles to provide flotation. Once the boom is full, it can be deployed in a small ditch or waterway to collect floating trash and debris.

“Trash along the side of roads during a flush event is significant because that trash finds its way to the nearest body of water and contributes to our plastic pollution issues.” Says Elastec VP of Sales, North America, Shon Mosier.

Flush events happen any time a large rainfall happens in a short period of time. This rushing water picks up debris from roadways and into nearby ditches. “If we are able to contain this debris early, then it doesn’t become a bigger problem downstream” says Mosier.

For more details, please find contact details at www.elastec.com

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)