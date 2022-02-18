OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to a missing person case at Colonial Court on the afternoon of Feb. 18. 80 year-old Jack Vick was last seen about 4:35 p.m. when he left in a red GMC Sierra pickup truck.

A police spokesperson says that Mr. Vick has dementia and has not taken his prescribed medicine. He may need medical attention. The spokesperson also reports that Mr. Vick likes to go to English park boat ramp.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with information can call the OPD at (270) 687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.