HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Election day is here in Evansville and Eyewitness News has the full list of polling places in the city.

On November 7, polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. To vote in the Evansville Mayoral race, voters must also be residents living in the city limits of Evansville.

Voters must have with them a government-issued ID to cast their vote. If voters have questions about voter registration, they can call the Voter’s Registration Office at (812)-435-5223, and for other election questions they can call the Election office at (812)-435-5223.

LOCATIONADDRESSZIP
Bethel United Church of Christ3029 N. Green River Rd. 47715
Calvary Temple Assembly of God550 N. First Ave.47710
Fairlawn United Methodist Church2001 Parker Dr.47714
St. Lucas United Church of Christ33 W. Virginia St. 47710
Memorial Baptist Church605 Canal St. 47713
Methodist Temple2109 Lincoln Ave. 47714
Caze Elementary School2013 S. Green River Rd. 47714
Glenwood Leadership Academy901 Sweetser Ave.47713
Northeast Park Baptist Church1215 N. Boeke Rd.47711
Academy for Innovative Studies (AIS)2319 Stringtown Rd. 47711
Cedar Hall Elementary School2100 N. Fulton Ave. 47710
Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center
(SICTC)		1901 Lynch Rd. 47711
St. James West United Methodist Church3111 Hillcrest Terrace47712
Plaza Park Middle School7301 Lincoln Ave. 47715
Simpson United Methodist Church2201 W. Illinois St. 47712
Washington Square Mall4801 Washington Ave.47715