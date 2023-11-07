HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Election day is here in Evansville and Eyewitness News has the full list of polling places in the city.

On November 7, polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. To vote in the Evansville Mayoral race, voters must also be residents living in the city limits of Evansville.

Voters must have with them a government-issued ID to cast their vote. If voters have questions about voter registration, they can call the Voter’s Registration Office at (812)-435-5223, and for other election questions they can call the Election office at (812)-435-5223.