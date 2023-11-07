HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Election day is here in Evansville and Eyewitness News has the full list of polling places in the city.
On November 7, polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. To vote in the Evansville Mayoral race, voters must also be residents living in the city limits of Evansville.
Voters must have with them a government-issued ID to cast their vote. If voters have questions about voter registration, they can call the Voter’s Registration Office at (812)-435-5223, and for other election questions they can call the Election office at (812)-435-5223.
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|ZIP
|Bethel United Church of Christ
|3029 N. Green River Rd.
|47715
|Calvary Temple Assembly of God
|550 N. First Ave.
|47710
|Fairlawn United Methodist Church
|2001 Parker Dr.
|47714
|St. Lucas United Church of Christ
|33 W. Virginia St.
|47710
|Memorial Baptist Church
|605 Canal St.
|47713
|Methodist Temple
|2109 Lincoln Ave.
|47714
|Caze Elementary School
|2013 S. Green River Rd.
|47714
|Glenwood Leadership Academy
|901 Sweetser Ave.
|47713
|Northeast Park Baptist Church
|1215 N. Boeke Rd.
|47711
|Academy for Innovative Studies (AIS)
|2319 Stringtown Rd.
|47711
|Cedar Hall Elementary School
|2100 N. Fulton Ave.
|47710
|Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center
(SICTC)
|1901 Lynch Rd.
|47711
|St. James West United Methodist Church
|3111 Hillcrest Terrace
|47712
|Plaza Park Middle School
|7301 Lincoln Ave.
|47715
|Simpson United Methodist Church
|2201 W. Illinois St.
|47712
|Washington Square Mall
|4801 Washington Ave.
|47715