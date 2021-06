INDIANA (WEHT) – Eli Lilly is in the middle of a larger study for its experimental anti-body therapy for Alzheimer’s.

In March, the company released phase-two results which were focused on early-stage patients. It showed 68 percent of people in the trial had a decrease in amyloid plaque, which can cause cognitive decline.

Once the larger study is complete, Eli Lilly plans to send the drug to the FDA for approval.