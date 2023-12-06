OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Ellis Entertainment has officially acquired land for its new gaming facility in Daviess County. The deed was filed Friday in the Daviess County Clerk’s office.

Officials say the total agreed upon cost, between Kuegel and Kamuf Land Company and Ellis Entertainment LLC, is $1.6 million. That amount grants the Ellis Entertainment LLC, owned by Churchill Downs, ownership of just under 20 acres of land.

The gaming facility land is located at 460 Wrights Landing Road but can be best described as the corner of Wrights Landing Road and Highway 60 East.

In a statement made by Churchill Downs, they’ve announced plans to house the extension at Towne Square Mall, at the old JC Penny building. That all changed in late March, after the Owensboro City Commissioners rejected a proposal to change the city smoking ordinance.

Amending the ordinance would have allowed for a segregated and ventilated indoor smoking area for patrons.

Officials say the $75 million tourist destination is expected to employ 150 people, and include horse racing machines, broadcast betting, a viewing area and a new race and sports-themed restaurant.

“I don’t know how big it’s gonna be. Long term, I really don’t see it sitting next to a mobile home [park] very long. I just kind of hope they buy everybody out maybe,” says Derek Westenbarger, a nearby resident.

Some neighbors see other potential benefits like increases in property value and improvements to address flooding in the area. Others worry about obstructed views, as their typical routines include sunset watching with their spouse.

There’s no word on when construction will begin.