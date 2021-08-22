Ellis Park races canceled after horse barn destroyed by fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Sunday races are canceled at Ellis Park after a horse barn was destroyed by fire overnight. A fire official says crews from multiple departments were called just before 4:30 a.m. and some are still working the scene.

Officials have called a 10 a.m. news conference.

According to Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman, no humans appeared to be in the barn at the time of the fire. Officials say initial indications are that all seven horses were rescued.

It has been an unusual weekend at Ellis Park. On Saturday, a horse bucked its rider and ran several miles along the interstate to near downtown Evansville.