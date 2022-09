HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials from Ellis Park told Eyewitness News that Ellis Park will be closed for Gaming and Simulcasting on September 26.

They say the reason for the closure is due to system maintenance. The park is expected to reopen the following day at noon though officials say that the time is subject to change based on the maintenance work.

Officials thank the public for their patience and look forward to seeing them soon.